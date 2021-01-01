Aztec Jaguar Warrior | Mesoamerica Maya Inca Culture Tank Top

This design is inspired by the codices drawn in mesoamerica during the pre-Columbian and colonial-era Aztecs. Our brand, Modern Indios, is for anybody interested with the culture and history of the Aztec, Inca and Maya but with a modern twist. This Aztec Deity long tee makes a great gift and is a way to represent your Mexican, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras pride and culture! Aztecs wore this jaguar outfit at war because they believed the animal's strengths would be given to them during battle Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem