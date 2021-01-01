n:philanthropy Azure Sweatshirt in Blue. - size S (also in XS) n:philanthropy Azure Sweatshirt in Blue. - size S (also in XS) 60% cotton 40% poly. Terry cloth lining. Imported. PHIR-WK52. 31081TCRL2. n:PHILANTHROPY FASHION IS A CONTEMPORARY COLLECTION OF NOT SO BASIC BASICS. Pushing the boundaries on comfort wear with a conscious effort of giving back, n:PHILANTHROPY pieces deliver stand-out details that include hand distressed garments, dynamic deconstruction, and cool, cut-out accents that elevate these unique tanks, tees, joggers and more to an unmistakable laxed edge suitable for the bed and the bar.