This design is ideal for anyone with an interest in aviation and the USAAF during the Second World War. This could be enthusiasts, model makers, war gamers, video game players and old veterans. Ideal for those interested in the USAAF, especially the US 8th Army Air Force (The Mighty Eighth) and the 100th Bombardment Group (The Bloody Hundredth). Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem