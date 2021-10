What It Is: A naturally antimicrobial skin and hair care essential (oil) to ward off blemishes and soothe a dry, itchy, flaky scalp. What It Does: This organic, non-gmo tea tree oil is sustainably harvested from Australia. Tea tree is known for its strong antimicrobial properties, which effectively combat skin and scalp issues. This essential oil also has aromatherapy benefits of easing mental stress, purifying the mind and renewing your spirit. Key Ingredients: Organic Melaleuca Alternifolia (T