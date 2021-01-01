BVLGARI B.zero1 18K Rose Gold & Diamond Pendant Necklace

From the B.zero1 Collection. Drawing its inspiration from the world's most renowned amphitheater, the Colosseum, B.zero1 is a groundbreaking statement of BVLGARIs creative vision. As the ultimate unisex jewelry piece transcending conventions, eras and genders, b. Zero1 rewrites the jewelry design codes with its irreverent spirit and distinctive aesthetics. This striking pendant is cast in gleaming 18K rose gold with pav diamonds on the edges. Diamonds, 0.38 tcw 18K rose gold Made in Italy SIZE Length, about 15"-17.75" ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Italy in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, BVLGARI has become synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite jewelry. The brand's Roman heritage can be seen in pieces inspired by the citys architecture, artwork and ancient mosaics. Today, the house continues to translate its rich history into opulent designs and fragrances. Fine Jewelry - Bvlgari Watches And Jewe > Bvlgari > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BVLGARI. Color: Rose Gold.