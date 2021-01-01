BVLGARI B.zero1 18K Yellow Gold Bangle Bracelet

From the B.zero1 Collection. Engraved logo elevates this striking gold bangle to a signature piece. 18K yellow gold Hinge closure Made in Italy SIZE Small/Medium circumference, about 6.30" Medium/Large circumference, about 7.09" ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Italy in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, BVLGARI has become synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite jewelry. The brand's Roman heritage can be seen in pieces inspired by the citys architecture, artwork and ancient mosaics. Today, the house continues to translate its rich history into opulent designs and fragrances. Fine Jewelry - Bvlgari Watches And Jewe > Bvlgari > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BVLGARI. Color: Gold. Size: Small.