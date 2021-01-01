Quickly and easily set up any b4Adventure swing with the b4Adventure 12-Foot Sky Tree Hanger. With a durable polyester webbing construction with reinforced end loops, this heavy-duty strap ensures safe installation. It hangs firmly from any live tree branch that is at least 10 inches in diameter. For safety, ensure that there is a 6 to 12 foot clearance in all directions before hanging . FEATURES: Heavy-duty polyester webbing construction Features reinforced loops at ends Easily install hanging on live tree branch Ensure a 6-12’ clearance in all directions prior to installation Includes stainless steel safety carabiner Compatible with Slackers swings and chairs Dimensions: 12’ x 2” 1-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty Style: B4A.110