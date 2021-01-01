B6r2 Leopard Halloween Vibes Happy Fall Halloween Party Tote Bag

Halloween Vibes. A great outfit with leopard, great for girl, woman, mom, mommy, mother, mama, sister, aunt or anyone were on October month, Halloween party Grab this Design as an awesome outfit for your men women, family members, friends, coworkers on October Month, Halloween day 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.