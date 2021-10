From the angled big date window at 6 o'clock to the distinctive seconds and alarm subdials, the black dial of this Aquaracer men's watch from TAG Heuer elegantly tells more than time. The 41mm stainless steel case, topped by a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, is encircled by a unidirectional turning bezel. The men's watch features a Swiss quartz movement and is water-resistant to 300 meters. A fold over deployment clasp with safety secures the stainless steel link bracelet.