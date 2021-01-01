Baba Yaga The Hermit Tarot Card Slavic Mythology Pagan Witch T-Shirt

This wiccan design features our favorite Slavic witch and her chicken legged hut. She dwells deep in the forest, holding up her lantern to light her path. She uses her broom to stabilize herself as she moves further on the path of enlightenment and wisdom Whether it be for Samhain, Halloween, Yule, or Christmas, if one has an interest in tarot, traditional witchcraft, & wicca magick, this will make a great gift for witches who worship Baba Yaga Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem