Baby It's Cold Outside Winter Christmas Holiday Tote Bag

Christmas Eve outfit ideas for the family during Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Perfect for Christmas-themed parties and gatherings too! Or when you just want to stay home watching Christmas movies while sipping a hot cup of cocoa or eggnogs. Get ready for the winter Christmas holiday. The most favorite time of the year is here and Santa Clause might drop a tee gift in your stocking this year. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.