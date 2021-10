COMFORT MEETS ITS MATCH. The Nike Set includes a full-zip jacket and stretchy leggings for an easy everyday outfit. Benefits The jacket is made with smooth and durable tricot fabric. The leggings feel soft, snug and supportive. The elastic waistband stretches for a fit that feels just right. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Jacket: 100% polyester. Leggings: 92% polyester/8% elastane. Machine wash Imported Style: 16I121; Color: Glacier Blue; Gender: Female; Age Group: Toddler