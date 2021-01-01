From nike

Nike Baby Striped Romper

Description

CLASSIC, COMFY AND COLORFUL. The Nike Romper features stripes on soft and casual jersey with an elastic waistband and an easy on-and-off design. Benefits Striped, stretchy jersey fabric feels casual like their favorite T-shirt. Stretchy waistband helps keep it in place. The snap closures along the inner back and inseam help make changing and dressing easy. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 88% polyester/12% elastane Machine Wash Imported Style: 16G454; Color: Red; Gender: Female; Age Group: Toddler

