Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Hair Straightening Iron, 2 Inch,

The ultra-thin profile of these high-tech irons makes them exceptionally lightweight and easy to work with. The extra-long 2-inch plates reach up to 450 degree and allow for wider sections to be straightened, boosting speed and effectiveness while eliminating hand fatigue and increasing styling flexibility.Nano Titanium is an exceptional heat conductor. It maintains consistent, high temperatures while emitting negative ions in their most beneficial form. Which means faster straightening and hair's natural moisture sealed into smooth hair shafts.You'll love this iron's ultra-thin design and extra-long plates that cut straightening time in half. Straighten wide sections of hair with the iron's extra-long plates, while reaching roots with ease. Nano Titanium yields maximum far-infrared heat, penetrating the hair from within for gentle straightening without damaging hair. It has heat retention, weight and smoothness that help reduce time and fatigue.Ultra Thin You'll love this iron's ultra-thin design and extra-long plates that cut straightening time in half. Straighten wide sections of hair with the iron's extra-long plates, while reaching roots with ease. Sleek Design Sleek, soft metallic-toned Ryton housings withstand ultra-high temperatures, and the well-balanced, ergonomic design ensures sustained comfort while styling. The extra smooth titanium plates allow the iron to glide through the hair without pulling.