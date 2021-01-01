Elephantito Baby's Scallop Leather Mary Jane Flats

It's never too early to wear a Mary Jane, and Elephantito's Crib Mary Janes are up to the task. The soft scalloped collar and faux-buttoned grip-tape strap give elegance and wearability to this favorite. All Elephantito shoes are handmade with natural materials, giving a one of a kind feeling to the designs. Leather upper Faux button with grip tape strap Leather lining Rubber sole Imported Please note: Fits true to size. Children's Wear - Childrens Shoes > Elephantito > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Elephantito. Color: White. Size: 4 (Baby).