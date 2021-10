Use your imagination and creativity to follow their ludic rhythm. Here's the recipe that makes all sea creatures steal the show amongst the little ones. Let's open the door to nurturing their curiosity and super fun dives. PVC upper Round toe Slip-on style PVC lining and sole Imported. Dir Shoes - Hb - Childrens Shoes > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Mini Melissa. Color: Blue Clear. Size: 7 (Baby).