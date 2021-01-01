Silver-tone stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed gold-tone stainless steel bezel. White dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 25.5 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Baccara Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mido Baccara Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch M7445.9.16.1.