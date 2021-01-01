Belmint Back and Neck Massage Cushion with Shiatsu, Deep Kneading, and Vibration

12 Deep Kneading Nodes:Enjoy An Expert Wandering Massage With Shaitsu Kneading 8 massage nodes for the back and 4 massage nodes for the neck. 3 Intensity Vibration Massage:Stimulate Blood Flow & Help Relax Hips, Glutes & Bottom; Shake Away Pains From All Your Sore Spots With Gentle Vibration Completely Coutomizable:Use Remote To Select From Single-Direction Or Auto-Reversing Massage Modes, Adjust Height & Width Of Nodes, & Add Heat Adjustable Neck Massage : Neck features 4 nodes for deep Shiatsu, kneading, rolling and heat therapy.the neck part can be adjusted up to 3 inches. Convenient Portable Design:Lightweight Cushion Is Easy To Move; Adjustable Strap Attaches To Any Chair; Plug Into Relaxation In Car With Included Adapter Specs & Details Dimensions: Height 31, Width 16, Thick 5.5 Inches Item Weight: 13.5 Pounds Vibration: Only on the seat Heat: Maintains the body temperature High-quality motors may produce a gentle operating noise Package includes: 1 x Massage Cushion 1 x Car Adapter 1 x Home Adapter 1 x Manual 1 x Remote How to Enjoy Place cushion on couch, chair or car seat and attach straps to secure in place Plug AC adapter into wall outlet, or connect included car adapter to your car’s outlet Sit back, relax, and use remote control to customize your preferred massage settings Select between single direction massage and auto-reversing massage modes; then adjust height and width of nodes to target exact muscles you want You can also select shiatsu massage, which uses circular motion and deep-kneading pressure on acupressure points, releasing tension and easing tight muscles Cushion provides a powerful, deep-kneading massage; if you find it too strong or even painful, simply wrap small blanket around top of cushion and enjoy a softer massage