Tailored blazer minidress features crystal floral buttons and mock flap pockets, cut with a V-back with statement bow at the nape, Shawl lapels Long sleeves Back-zip closure Self-tie closure at nape 90% polyester/10% elastane Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 33" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Lavish Alice > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lavish Alice. Color: Baby Blue. Size: 2.