Back In My Day We Had Nine Planets Science Lovers Earth Tote Bag

Early years had listed nine planets in our solar system including the pluto features in this print. It is perfect for future astronauts, scientist friend, and for science lover. Outer space, space exploration, and birthdays of an astronomy teacher with this style are the best. Simple yet amazing Christmas gift idea to your friends, and colleagues who wanted to explore the solar system and a planetarium. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.