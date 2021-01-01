Xenith Back Plate, Small, Black

Compatible with all Xenith® Shoulder pads and most other brands, the Xenith® Chrome Back Plate provides superior lower back coverage. Stay protected from aggressive play with extra protection for the lower back. This protective plate is built durable to hold up to the riggors of the season, and easily adjusts with coated nylon straps. FEATURES: Delivers excellent lower back coverage and protection Durable and adjustable coated nylon straps allow for easy and secure attachment Compatible with all Xenith® Shoulder pads and most other brands Sizing: S = intended for youth players / L = intended for varsity players