NAILS.INC Back To Life Treatment in Beauty: NA. NAILS.INC's Back to Life Treatment is an advanced nail recovery treatment and active base coat in one. The patented formula is powered by five super rich reviving oils to deliver intense relief to damaged nails, particularly nails damaged by gel manicures. The actives work on repairing the nails back to life, while the hint of color gives nails a natural glow.In a usage trial on users during 3 weeks of regular use:- 80% found nails were moisturized after 1 week- 90% found nail quality was improved after 3 weeks. Sheer pink hue. Cruelty-free. Free of Acetone, Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Phthalates, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Cyclic Silicones, Parabens, Camphor, Bisphenol A, Xylene, Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Triphenyl phosphate (TPP), MEK and Gluten. 14 ml. Apply two coats to clean, dry nails twice a week as an intense treatment or use as a smoothing base coat. NAIR-WU21. 9262. Founded by Thea Green MBE in 1999, Nails.INC is an award-winning nail brand known for its luxury nail bars & never seen before product innovation. Each and every one of their formulations across nail and beauty have been tried and tested on real humans. They have learned to speak your skin's language, uncomplicate your beauty regime, and understand what you and your nails really need.