Back To School Schoolchild Enrollment Student Back To School Premium T-Shirt

School gift for the proud school child. Perfect for first graders, the first day of school or the start of school. Give this great first day of school gift to your son, grandson or nephew for their 1st day of school. Cool kids school motif. School kid gift idea for boys and girls, as well as big and small. Back to School is also suitable for students and night school. This back to school gift will make your back to school or school induction perfect. Finally the school begins! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.