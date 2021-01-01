RMS Beauty Back2Brow Brow Powder by RMS Beauty at Free People, Medium, One Size

Get soft, natural-looking brows with this easy-to-use brow powder from RMS Beauty. This finely milled powder adheres easily to shape and define with a hint of added luminosity. Formulated with cocoa seed butter to condition and natural minerals for a subtle sheen, this powder creates soft, natural-looking brows with dimension and definition. Shades: light: soft, beige taupe ideal for blonde/light brown hair medium: muted, medium warm brown ideal for brown/auburn hair dark: deep espresso ideal for dark brown/black hair* 3.5 g/ 1 oz* Pressed powder formula* For all skin types* Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Organic, Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free, Sulfate-Free, Phthalates Free* Certified Organic