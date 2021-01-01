Blue Background Flower Blossom Poppy Artsy Floral Flower Tote Bag

Pretty vintage design if your favorite plants are flowers and if you love making flower arrangements! If you love creating beautiful bouquets keep a floral aesthetic with this pretty flower design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.