Gray & Navy Fuel Triumph Backpack. Combining padded comfort with tightly fastened security, this backpack offers plenty of different pockets to keep on-the-go essentials by your side during your daily travels. 12'' W x 19.12'' H x 6.88'' DHolds up to 15'' laptopPolyesterDouble-buckle closure main compartment with interior laptop compartment and two front zip compartmentsTwo side water bottle pocketsFront bungee for extra storageSpot cleanImported