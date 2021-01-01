Ju-Ju-Be Backpacks Wonder - Multicolor Wonder Woman 1984 Mini BRB Backpack

Multicolor Wonder Woman 1984 Mini BRB Backpack. Whether your kiddo totes it to school or your keep it for yourself, this lightweight backpack has plenty of pockets to keep your essentials organized and secure. FeaturesSilver ion-treated interior resists bacteria, mold and mildewHighly stain resistant exterior, spills wipe right offPadded back panel with breathable meshProduct Details5.75'' W x 7'' H x 2.5'' D100% polyesterZip closureExterior: two zip and one snap pocketMachine washAdjustable strapsImported