Personalized Planet Backpacks - Green Pretty Unicorn Personalized Backpack

Green Pretty Unicorn Personalized Backpack. Help your little one make their school day just a little more magical with this playful personalized backpack designed to house everything they need to keep learning.Full graphic text: (personalized name)14'' W x 17'' H x 6.5'' DPolyester / nylonImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.