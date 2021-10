What It Is: Drawing inspiration from backstage Dior runway shows, the precision eyeshadow blending brush n22 is designed for perfect, simple makeup application. It allows for the precise application of eyeshadow. What It Does: This high-precision brush is ideal for sculpting the crease of the lid and applying eyeshadow at the outer corner of the eye. Its thin, rounded, tapered pencil tip was specially designed for building eyeshadow application with extreme precision. The precision eyeshadow bru