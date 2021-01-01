Thom Browne Backstrap Trouser in Grey Self: 65% poly 35% cottonLining: 100% cuproPocket Lining: 65% poly 35% cotton. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Button fly with hook and bar closure. Side welt pockets. Buttoned back welt pocketsContrast stitching detail. Adjustable backstrap with signature grosgrain loop tab. Light-weight typewriter fabric. TMBX-MP87. MTC001G-04502. About the designer: Thom Browne began his career designing men's bespoke clothing and expanded his line into a full ready-to-wear collection in 2004. Browne's style, rooted in a truly American sensibility and inspired by icons of the late 1950s and early 1960s, updates classic silhouettes with unexpected proportions. In 2011 he launched a women's ready-to-wear collection, and in 2012 a unisex eyewear collection. Thom was the recipient of the 2012 Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in Fashion Design.