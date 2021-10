A dragon design for those who are into Penetration Testing. Great for Linux users and those who like the beauty of Kali Linux. An inspirational design that features the Open Source OS - formerly known as Backtrack - Tagline (The quieter you become, the more you are able to hear). A great gift for Linux lovers, system admins, geeks, programmers, hackers, tech lovers, etc. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem