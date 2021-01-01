Pacifica Bacne Warrior Spray - 6 fl oz

Don't let bacne keep you from showing your beautiful body! We’ve got your back! From our fan favorite Acne Warrior line, we added this convenient continuous acne-fighting body spray to easily treat body acne even in hard-to-reach places– on your back, chest and other areas that need support. This medicated, and sensitive skin-approved spray combines maximum strength 2percent salicylic acid infused with natural extracts in a lightweight medicated spray to target body acne, wherever it may appear. Best For: For all skin types, especially acne prone and oily skin Ingredients We Love: •Salicylic acid - Maximum strength OTC acne fighting medication •Niacinamide - Deep cleans + tightens pores •Cucumber - Helps soothe irritation and reduce swelling •Aloe - Soothing and moisturizing botanical 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: Formulated without parabens, phthalates, or mineral oil (and a huge list of other things your skin doesn’t love) Directions: Clean the skin thoroughly before applying this product. Cover the entire affected area with a thin layer one to three times daily. Because excessive drying of the skin may occur, start with one application daily, then gradually increase to two or three times daily if needed or as directed by a doctor. If bothersome dryness or peeling occurs, reduce application to once a day or every other day. Sensitivity test: For a new user, apply product sparingly to one or two small, affected areas during the first 3 days. If no discomfort occurs, follow the directions stated above. For external use only. Flammable: Keep away from fire or flame. When using this product: skin irritation and dryness is more likely to occur if you use another topical acne medication at the same time. If irritation occurs, only use one topical acne medication at a time. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away. Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com