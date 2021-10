Bad Hare Day I This lionhead rabbit design with a cute easter bunny for women, men and kids is a great gift idea for bunny lovers or rabbit owner. If you are looking for a birthday or easter gift or want to show a cute rabbit design then this lionhead bunny design is a perfect gift for bunny owner, crazy rabbit ladies or fans who loves bunny breeds like holland lop, mini lop, dutch, french Lop, or Dw Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem