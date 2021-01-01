The NYDJ Baggy Fit Denim Shorts in Light Stone has a universally flattering fit cut close to the body for a sleek and slim silhouette. Lightweight and breathable for all day wear. Belt loop waist with a button-front and a zip-fly closure. Classic five-pocket design. Designed frayed hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 16 in Inseam: 5 1 4 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 20 in Product measurements were taken using size 4, inseam 5.5. Please note that measurements may vary by size.