The Tom Teasers® Bahama Mamma Turkey Call is user friendly and versatile. Handmade with the highest quality latex, tape and frames this turkey call will last many seasons. For ease and convenience, the call is easy to pack and carry on-the-go. FEATURES: Easy to blow Handmade turkey call Features three reed cut Creates a realistic turkey sound Features .003 over two reeds of prophylactic Made with highest quality latex, tape and frames