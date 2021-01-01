SABLYN Bailey Pant in Ivory 68% viscose 28% nylon 4% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Elastic waistband. Exposed seams. SABF-WP53. BAILEY2104. About the designer: Launched in 2017 SABLYN is a Los Angeles based women's RTW collection that focuses on a sexy yet sophisticated directive using soft fine fabrics on classic silhouettes. The Founder and Creative Director, Sable Banoun is the epitome of the brand, using her personal aesthetic and style as the foundation of her designs. After working in retail and styling for the last 14 years, she set out to create a label that fills the void between sexy and comfortable.