Pursoma Bain De Pied Foot Bath

WHAT IT IS Bain De Pied foot soak is the perfect use-anywhere way to recharge, recuperate, and restore after a long, hectic day. No tub needed. Releases toxins. 16 oz. Made in USA. NOTES Juniper Eucalyptus Fennel HOW TO USE IT Pourentire contents of bag into hot water. Soak feet in a bowl or a tub for 20-30 minutes of uplifting revitalization. Sweat & Rest under a blanket or robe as the body continues to detoxify through perspiration. INGREDIENTS Sodium chloride (sea salt), wild harvested laminaria digitata (seaweed), chlorella vulgaris (green algae), foeniculum vulgare (fennel seed) oil, juniperus communis (juniper berry), tocopherol (vitamin e), eucalyptus globulus (eucalyptus) oil, proprietary essential oil blend.