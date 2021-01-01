Gentle shampoo duo that cleanses the hair while providing optimal fiber nutrition for dry sensitized hair. Set Includes Bain Satin 2 500ml & 80ml Exceptional hair nutrition shampoo for sensitized dry hair. Nourishes slightly dry hair. Creates soft hair. Essential nutrition for healthy hair. Awarded InStyle Magazine's Best Beauty Buys May 2018 winner for "Best Daily Duo. Awarded InStyle Magazine's Best Beauty Buys May 2017 winner for "Best Shampoo for Dry Hair. Kérastase - Bain Satin 2 Shampoo Duo Set