Shimano Baitrunner FD Spinning Reel, Size 8000, aluminum

CONSTRUCTION: Graphite frame and sideplate Propulsion® Line Management System: Propulsion Spool Lip, S®-Arm Cam, SR One-Piece Bail Wire, Power Roller® III Direct Drive Mechanism (thread-in handle attachment) Oversized Septon ® grips for power and comfort Waterproof drag Machined aluminum handle Dartainium II drag washers (cross carbon) Repairable clicker Shielded Anti-Rust Bearings (S A-RB ®) Approved for use in saltwater Rated for use with mono, fluorocarbon, and PowerPro® lines TECHNOLOGY: Super Stopper® anti-reverse Dyna-Balance® reduces reel vibration Floating Shaft® minimizes friction between pinion gear and spool shaft Fluidrive® II for more polished gear contact Varispeed ® oscillation for consistent casting S®-Concept: S®-Rotor, S®-Arm Cam