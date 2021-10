Foundation and highlighter in one! Your favorite Baked Balance-n-Brighten foundation swirled with ribbons of our signature Baked Highlighter (95% pigments, 5% highlighter), creating Baked Balance-n-Glow Illuminating Foundation. This luxurious two-in-one foundation color corrects, brightens and illuminates for flawless glowing skin in a single step. Illuminating pigments are married into a buildable foundation to even skin tone for a natural, yet illuminated complexion. Baked Balance-n-Glow Illum