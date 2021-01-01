The perfect year-round cosmetic these luminescent shades provide all the rich color properties of a tan without the harmful UV rays that come along with spending hours in the sun. Palladio Baked Bronzer - Atlantic Tan - Womens Palladio Face Makeup - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.