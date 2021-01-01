INIKA Baked in a Box - Trust (Worth $190.00)

Baked In A Box is your essential kit containing INIKA Organic’s signature products, perfect for every day use. The perfect starter kit for those new to the INIKA range. This Essential Collection Includes: Baked Mineral Foundation 2.5g, loose Mineral Bronzer 3.5g, Vegan Kabuki Brush, Certified Organic Liquid Foundation 10ml, Certified Organic BB Cream 4ml, Certified Organic Perfection Concealer 4ml, Certified Organic Pure Primer 10ml, Mineral Mattifying Powder 0.7g And Mineral Blush (Rosy Glow) 0.7g.