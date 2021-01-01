Satisfy your search for something sexy and sweet with Baker Bodysuit from Show Me Your Mumu. It has square neckline and puffy short sleeves, making it a unique bodysuit! What we love best about it is that it's made of stretchy thick material that gives you enough coverage and hold you in all the right places. Perfect to wear on a date or to a brunch with friends. Features:- Square neckline- Puffy short sleeves- Elastic and ruffled cuffs- Low back style- White colorThe closet staple white bodysuit you need in your life! Throw it with denim pants, high-heeled sandals and large hoop earrings to complete a date night look.