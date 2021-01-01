Bakers Assistant I Put the Bun in The Oven | Baking T-Shirt

Perfect for the husband, boyfriend, or domestic partner of a baker that is expecting! Fun to use as a pregnancy announcement especially if you work or own a bakery. Great way to include dad and let everyone know who the expectant father behind the bump is. Pregnancy announcement design for men, fun and playful. Great way to make sure dad gets some attention and congratulations too. It is easy to tell when a woman is expecting but not so much the man. Expectant dads deserve to be celebrated and pampered too! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem