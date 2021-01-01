Baking Lover Quote Pretty Pink Heart Cupcake Premium T-Shirt

Brighten her day with this sweet idea for cupcake lovers! Funny baker quote says "Smart cookie? I prefer Brilliant cupcake." This cool design features a pretty pink and red heart cupcake drawing with teal text. Perfect design for the brilliant, sweet women, kids and bakers in your life! Give this to your friend, daughter, granddaughter, sister, birthday girl, or any brilliant cupcake in your life. Get yours today! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.