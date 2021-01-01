BalanceFrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells, 10 lbs Pair, Black Build total-body strength with the easy-to-use BalanceFrom Rubber Hex Dumbbell. Resistance training is multi-beneficial, helping with total strength, stamina, bone health, calorie burn, and energy levels. Available in a wide variety of weight values from 5 pounds all the way to 50 pounds, the BalanceFrom Rubber Hex Dumbbell helps you create your very own customized weight set to complement your home gym (each weight sold in pairs). Choose your desired weight to accommodate a variety of exercises and users of different fitness levels. Additionally, each weight occupies minimal space in your home. The hexagonal rubber ends on each weight prevent your weight from rolling away or underfoot during your workout. And the partially-knurled chrome handle provides a non-slip grip so you can maximize your strength training routine without dropping your dumbbell. Hexagonal Shape and Rubber Ends Prevent your dumbbell from rolling away or underfoot during your workoutRest assured that your weights will stay in place when they are stored Knurled Chrome Handle A textured handle provides additional safety as it promotes better grip on your dumbbellThe practical construction delivers added support, reducing the risk of dropping your weight Available in a Wide Variety of Weight Values 5 lb., 10 lb., 15 lb., 20 lb., 25 lb., 30 lb., 35 lb., 40 lb., 45 lb., 50 lb.Each sold in pairsCreate a customized weight set for your home gym