Alpha-H Balancing Cleanser 6.25 oz/ 185 mL

A creamy and nourishing three in one cleanser that also helps to correct the skin's natural pH balance. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Redness and DrynessFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Aloe Vera: A soothing and calming plant extract that rejuvenates and moisturizes the skin- Vitamin E: A powerful antioxidant to repair and hydrate the skin. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban.