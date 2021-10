Molton Brown 10 oz. Balancing Shampoo with Coriander A targeted shampoo for oily hair, enriched with uplifting coriander to rebalance the scalp and leave hair gently cleansed. Bottle made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. How to Use: Work into a fragrant lather in scalp and through the length of your hair. Rinse well. Explore London via The World: We work side-by-side with our perfumers to empower you with long-lasting, distinctive fragrances you'll love. Our Eaux de Parfum and.