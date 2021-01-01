Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner in Beauty: NA. Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner in Beauty: NA. Mild yet deeply nourishing, Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner restores balance to irritated skin while it evens out skin tone. Innovative Sugar Biovector regulates the natural pH of the skin, thus supporting the delicate acid mantle.Applied as the last step in your cleansing routine, this comforting, alcohol-free toner helps to remove traces of grime and residue found in tap water while refining the appearance of pores and prepping the skin for serums and moisturizer.. Beta-glucan and Panthenol soothe irritated sensitive skin, leaving it feeling clean and balanced. Hyaluronic Acid provides intensive moisture and an instant boost of freshness, leaving the skin feeling plumped and nourished. Suitable for all skin types. 5.07 fl oz. After cleansing, apply generously to a cotton pad and gently wipe over the face, neck and dÃ©colletÃ©. DRBR-WU44. 07-200-04. World-recognized for non-surgical anti-aging treatments and rejuvenation of the skin matrix, Dr. Barbara Sturm translated her orthopedic research and practice into revolutionary advances in aesthetic medicine. Dr. Sturm's range was created for those who have always wanted an uncomplicated yet highly effective skincare regimen that hydrates, protects and regenerates the skin. The line is a synergy of unique and innovative active ingredients combined with potent natural extracts, offering the best from aesthetic medicine and nature, made in Germany.