From baldness awareness daughter support ribbon designs

baldness Awareness Daughter Support Ribbon Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Daughter baldness support, baldness Daughter, baldness Girl, baldness Child, Alopecia Child, Child Alopecia awareness, baldness family member, and baldness Child Support 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com